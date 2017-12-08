Residents Evacuated from 15,000-Acre Creek Fire Near Sylmar Return Home to Assess the Damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some of the residents evacuated when the 15,000-acre Creek Fire took hold near Sylmar earlier this week were able to return to their homes Thursday evening and Friday, although some were still waiting to find out how bad the damage was.

"I’m waiting to get back into my house," said Kathy Sanborn. "I understand there’s been some damage to it, but I don’t know how extensive. And I have been out since 5 o'clock Tuesday morning."

The wildfire broke out at around 3:45 a.m. Monday and burned through 15,323 acres before it was 40 percent contained as of Friday morning, Cal Fire officials said. With 15 structures destroyed and 15 damaged, at least five homes were lost in the blaze.

Along with the Skirball Fire in the Brentwood area, it triggered the closure of 265 schools across the Los Angeles Unified School District in the San Fernando Valley as nearly 2,300 firefighters battled the quickly growing blaze.

As some evacuees were able to return home later in the week, some neighborhoods such as in parts of Shadow Hills were open to residents only. Meanwhile, a number of roads remained closed as firefighters continued trying to put out remnants of the wildfire as evacuations were lifted — making for a difficult homecoming for some.

"Three days out of my house, I’m trying to get home," said John Rosas, who couldn't drive to his home due to a road blockage. "They got orders to not open it [the road] because there’s a hot spot up there, they’re saying."

Even with the wildfire reaching higher containment, it is still expected to impact those living in areas such as Lake View Terrace, Shadow Hills, Sylmar, Santa Clarita, Glendale and Pacoima, officials said.

Conditions such as "high winds" and "steep, rugged terrain" have made the fire difficult to contain, Cal Fire officials said. And the Santa Ana winds in the area are expected to keep up strong gusts of 50 to 70 mph.