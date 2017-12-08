Southern California Ski Season Kicks Off With Big Bear Opening Friday

It hardly feels like a winter wonderland in Southern California as temperatures remain unseasonably warm and wildfires rage across the region, but you can now break out your skis and snowboards: Big Bear Mountain Resort opened Friday morning.

The ski resort in the San Bernardino Mountains announced that it has opened five lifts — three on Snow Summit and two on Bear Mountain — that will service eight runs with more expected to open quickly. The mountain will be open from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Lower temperatures around the mountain allowed the resort to ramp up snowmaking operations making it possible to open.

The resort is reporting a base of 26 inches at just over 7,100 feet and 44 inches at over 8,400 feet with machine groomed, packed powder conditions.

For more information regarding lift openings and conditions, you can visit the resort’s mountain-information page.

Mountain High ski resort, in the San Gabriel Mountains, opened Wednesday.

The mountain openings come as wildfires burn thousands of acres across multiple regions in SoCal.

It's gonna be fresh for opening day • We'll see you tomorrow at 9 am • #SnowSummit • #SummitStyle • 📸: @pbnj_all_day pic.twitter.com/5CWE8mQQud — Big Bear Mtn Resort (@BigBearMtResort) December 7, 2017