4,100-Acre Lilac Fire in San Diego County Now 20% Contained

This is a developing fire story. Please check back for updates.

Firefighters have been able to stem the growth of the 4,100-acre Lilac Fire in San Diego County with containment on the flames rising to 20 percent Saturday.

An estimated 1,500 structures remained under threat into the weekend, but several thousand people had been allowed to return home, according to San Diego County officials. The blaze has burned intensely for three days and destroyed at least 105 structures.

While there was some fire activity overnight Friday, the flames did not push forward, according to John Buchanan with the North County Fire Protection District.

“The weather has been favorable for us," Buchanan told KTLA. "It didn’t appear that the winds came that were predicted for us yesterday.”

However, crews were still working to control active embers and burning in the fire's interior, he said.

“Our concerns are still mopping up all the hotspots, making sure properties are safe and getting people home as soon as possible," Buchanan said, adding that firefighters would first have to ensure conditions were safe enough so that residents would be able to stay home permanently.

Buchanan said the fire has been fierce and forceful Santa Ana winds mean firefighters feel like they're trying to put down flames in a hurricane. Describing the scene as the blaze ripped through brush after it first broke out Thursday night, he estimates the flames were traveling at 50 mph as he drove through the Bonsall area.

“It actually rocked the car. I’ve never been in a hurricane, but just watching that wall of fire come through there — it was hot and blowing hard,” he said. “It was like millions of fireflies in the air, just the embers flying through."

For more information, visit SDCountyEmergency.com.

Repopulation map from @SDSheriff. The repopulation zone is outside of the blue lines. pic.twitter.com/2zITy5F52I — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 9, 2017

#LilacFire [update] Please see attached images for a news release regarding repopulation. pic.twitter.com/8ZnlmMXR5v — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) December 9, 2017