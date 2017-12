This is a developing wildfire story. Please check back frequently for updates.

Crews were responding to a brush fire in Monrovia, officials said Saturday evening.

The U.S. Forest Service said on Twitter that its firefighters were responding to a blaze on Norumbega Drive in Monrovia.

Monrovia police said its evacuating the 500 to 1000 block of Norumbega Road to Starlet Lane.

Norumbega Drive in Monrovia.@LACo_FD, @MonroviaFire , and #ANF resources on scene. 3+ acres, moderate rate or spread, structures threatened. Half acre from forest boundary. pic.twitter.com/2cCqVcfCxw — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) December 10, 2017