More Than 100 Buildings Destroyed by Creek Fire; Blaze Reaches 80% Containment

The Creek Fire near Sylmar remained the second-largest blaze burning in Southern California, holding at 15,619 acres on Saturday.

Firefighters have been able to prevent the flames from spreading further since Thursday night and the fire was 80 percent contained Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

More than 100 structures — including 56 homes — have been demolished by the fire since it began early Tuesday morning four miles east of Sylmar, officials said. Another 70 homes and other buildings have been damaged.

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, but 2,500 structures remain under threat, the fire department said. The Angeles National Forest raised its fire danger level to extreme.

Some road closures remained in effect as well: Santiago Estates and Little Tujunga from Middle Ranch to Live Oak Campground were open to residents only. Curbside parking along area roadways was also barred to allow emergency vehicles to pass through freely.

The American Red Cross said it would be distributing relief supplies such as shovels and clean-up kits to area residents on Saturday.

Nearly 2,000 firefighters were still assigned to the fire Saturday.

Officials said the expect containment to be achieved by Monday, Dec. 11, but Santa Ana winds that would continue to blow forcefully through Sunday could create further complications.

Updated information on the #Creekfire as of Saturday December 9 at 6AM. For more info follow @CAL_FIRE. We have dedicated personnel from all agencies working together to extinguish this fire. @LACo_FD #LASDhttps://t.co/v8EMcoASgb pic.twitter.com/K4U1lLtOUC — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) December 9, 2017

Santa Ana winds will continue through Sunday with strongest winds Sunday morning. Winds will be weaker starting Monday, but offshore flow combined with a ridge of high pressure will continue to keep humidity very low and daytime temperatures well above seasonal normals. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lvLj1HzKIm — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 9, 2017

Scott McLean, a public information officer with @CAL_FIRE, shared this preparedness advice firefighters give their own loved ones on the @KTLAMorningNews pic.twitter.com/GhVZ94jCgB — KTLA (@KTLA) December 9, 2017