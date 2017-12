A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in San Diego on Saturday, KTLA sister station KSWB reported.

The plane hit a home on the 6000 block of Chandler Street in San Diego’s Clairemont neighborhood, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Monica Munoz said, according to KSWB. The crash started a small fire that was quickly extinguished, the station said.

A person on the scene, Denise Scatena, posted a video of the crash on Twitter.