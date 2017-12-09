More Than 500 Structures Lost in Thomas Fire as Containment Inches up to 15%

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This is a developing fire story. Please check back for updates.

The Thomas Fire continued to burn its way up the Southern California coast for a sixth day Saturday and grew to 148,000 acres — or about 231 square miles — as containment grew to 15 percent, officials said.

Both numbers represent a slight increase from the previous day, when the fire stood at 143,000 acres and was 10 percent contained, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. It remains, by far, the largest of the six massive wildfires that have charred nearly 175,000 acres of Southern California this week.

The flames first broke out Monday evening in Ventura County and had spread through the Los Padres National Forest into Santa Barbara County by Friday night. On Saturday, stemming forward progress in the national forest was firefighters main area of concern, according to Koby Johns with the Fresno Fire Department, who is assigned to the blaze.

“There’s still a huge volume of fire out there, but we’ve been able to make very good progress on our fire containment lines. So you’re seeing those containment numbers go up a little every single day,” he told KTLA.

So far, about 537 structures have been destroyed with more than 100 more damaged, according to firefighters' latest assessment.

Around 15,000 buildings remained under threat in Ventura, Ojai, Casitas Springs, Santa Paula, Carpenteria, Fillmore, Matilija Canyon and other unincorporated areas of Ventura County.

There has also been one confirmed fatality connected with the fire, a 70-year-old Santa Paula woman who was found dead in her car along an evacuation route. No other injuries have been reported.

Nearly 4,000 public safety personnel were on scene Saturday working to contain the flames. Firefighting operations have cost a total of $17 million so far, the Ventura County Fire Department announced.

Gov. Jerry Brown was scheduled to visit the fire area on Saturday to survey damage, meet with affected residents, consult with government officials and emergency responders, and brief reporters, his office said. On Friday, the White House approved California's request for federal emergency response funding.

Ventura residents under mandatory evacuation orders would be able to return to their homes for the first time Saturday, but only to assess damage.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., those affected can go to the Temple Beth Torah at 620 Foothill Blvd. with a photo ID to be escorted to their home. Residents will not be allowed to enter alone but will be escorted by a public safety official.

Evacuations are still mandatory for the following areas:

Ventura County

• Cañada Rd

• Norway Tract

• La Conchita and Emma Woods State Beach area

• Ventura Ave from Cañada Larga to Foster Park

• Carne Rd, Grande Ave. to Carne Rd. Reeves Rd. to Carne Rd. Thatcher Rd and McAndrew Alto Rd Casitas Springs

• Creek Rd at Ventura Rd.

• Creek Rd north to Camp Comfort

• Creek Rd south of Camp Comfort

• Encino Rd

• Feliz Rd

• Foster Park

• Matilija Spring Rd north of SR 33

• Mc Andrew

• Persimmon Hill

• Rancho Vista Rd north of Foothill from road closure Reeves Rd

• Thatcher Rd

• Thatcher School

• Ventura St North to Montgomery

• East of SR 33 and north of Hwy 150 all residential roads north of W. El Roblar Dr. This does not include the Ojai Valley Community Hospital or the Evacuation Center at Nordhoff High School

• The area east of Santa Paula and north of Hwy 126

• Burnham Rd South of SR 150

• East of Hall Rd and West of Sespe Creek (Fillmore)

• North of Fillmore to Los Padres NF, Burson Ranch Rd to Sespe Creek

• Country Inn Estates

Santa Barbara County

• 4 miles of Hwy 150 north of Hwy 101

• Casitas Pass Rd

• East side of Bailard Ave from Hwy 101

• South of the Hwy 101 east of Dump Rd

• 5500 block of Casitas Pass east to the Ventura County line

• The Area of 192 on the south, Hwy 150 on the east (county line) Santa Monica Rd to the west and extending north to Camino Cielo East side 150 from Rincon Hill Rd to 101

• Bates Rd Camino Carreta Rincon Point Rd Rincon Point Ln Buena Fortuna Foothill Rd Telegraph Rd Ashwood Hill

Evacuations centers are located at:

• Ventura: Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building

• Ojai: Nordhoff High School

• Oxnard: Oxnard College Gymnasium

• Santa Paula: Santa Paula Community Center

• Animals can be taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura

Find more information at ReadyVenturaCounty.org and CountyofSB.org.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.

Updated closure info for fire areas in southern California (07:30, 12/9). Get the free QuickMap app in Google Play or the App Store for additional travel information & fire locations. https://t.co/WvicXhSbxn #ThomasFire #CreekFire #RyeFire #SkirballFire #LilacFire #LibertyFire pic.twitter.com/2HGwMYwzMr — Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) December 9, 2017