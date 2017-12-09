Thousands of Homes Still Threatened Despite Lifting of Evacuations in Rye Fire

All evacuations have been lifted but several thousand homes were still under threat from the Rye Fire smoldering near Santa Clarita on Saturday, officials said.

The flames were 65 percent contained by Saturday morning and did not grow past the 6,049 acres they covered the day before, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Containment had been at 50 percent Friday night.

A total of 5,460 structures in Simi Valley, Moorpark, Piru, Fillmore and southwest Santa Clarita remained threatened, however, the fire department said.

At least one home has been lost since the blaze erupted Tuesday morning on Rye Canyon Loop in Santa Clarita. Roughly 5,000 people had been evacuated from their homes when the blaze was at its most intense, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department said.

Following the overnight progress firefighters would be focused on mopping up hotspots on Saturday to ensure containment lines are maintained, officials said.

With powerful Santa Ana winds and red flag warnings persisting through Sunday, shifting gusts and low humidity could quickly change conditions, firefighters said, and residents should remain vigilant.

After the winds subside, dry conditions are expected to linger through next week and create continued complications for firefighters, Cal Fire said.

More than 800 firefighters and two helicopters remained on scene Saturday to battle the flames. One firefighter has been hurt so far, but no other injuries have been reported.

Officials anticipate the fire will be fully contained by Dec. 15.