3 Hospitalized After Being Rammed by Vehicle in South L.A.: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An incident that was first reported as a hit-and-run was being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon after police found reason to believe someone intentionally injured three people by running them over with a car in South Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

The collision was first reported just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of 58th Street and Naomi Avenue in the Central-Alameda neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

All three pedestrians were in critical condition when first responders arrived on scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. They had been thrown into parked cars by the force of the impact, police said.

The victims, two women and one man, were transported to the hospital, where their conditions were unknown.

The silver Honda Odyssey used in the suspected attack fled the scene but was later located not from the scene, officials said.

No motive was known, but police said the driver may have known the victims, who they believe were coming from a party. The incident is not believed to be gang-related.

No further details were immediately available, and police were continuing their investigation.