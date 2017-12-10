Authorities Search for Man Involved in Armed Robbery of Gas Station in Irvine

Authorities in Irvine were working to identify a man who robbed a gas station with a handgun Sunday morning, officials said.

The armed robber entered the Shell gas station at Trabuco Road and Culver Drive around 9:30 a.m., according to an Irvine Police Department news release. He displayed a handgun and demanded money from the attendant, the statement said.

The attendant handed around $300 to the armed robber, officials said.

Authorities describe the armed robber as a 23- to 28-year-old Hispanic man with a small build. Surveillance footage captured him wearing a burgundy jacket featuring the brand name “GAP.”

He was last seen fleeing in a small black vehicle toward the 5 Freeway, officials said.

Anyone with information on the case can call Irvine Police Department Detective Matt Ricci at 949-724-7189 or email him at mricci@cityofirvine.org.