Authorities Search for Man Involved in Armed Robbery of Gas Station in Irvine

Posted 5:07 PM, December 10, 2017, by , Updated at 05:08PM, December 10, 2017

Authorities in Irvine were working to identify a man who robbed a gas station with a handgun Sunday morning, officials said.

A still from a surveillance video released by police on Dec. 10, 2017 shows a man allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a gas station in Irvine. (Credit: Irvine Police Department)

The armed robber entered the Shell gas station at Trabuco Road and Culver Drive around 9:30 a.m., according to an Irvine Police Department news release. He displayed a handgun and demanded money from the attendant, the statement said.

The attendant handed around $300 to the armed robber, officials said.

Authorities describe the armed robber as a 23- to 28-year-old Hispanic man with a small build. Surveillance footage captured him wearing a burgundy jacket featuring the brand name “GAP.”

The vehicle authorities believe belongs to a man who robbed a Shell gas station in Irvine is captured on surveillance video on Dec. 10, 2017. (Credit: Irvine Police Department)

He was last seen fleeing in a small black vehicle toward the 5 Freeway, officials said.

Anyone with information on the case can call Irvine Police Department Detective Matt Ricci at 949-724-7189 or email him at mricci@cityofirvine.org.

 

 