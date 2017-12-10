More Evacuations Ordered as Thomas Fire Spreads Into Santa Barbara County

This is a developing wildfire story. Please check back for updates.

Additional evacuations were ordered overnight in Santa Barbara County for the Thomas Fire, which has grown to cover 155,000 acres, or about 242 square miles.

Officials had not provided an update yet Sunday morning, but the fire was 15 percent contained as of Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

New evacuation orders for Santa Barbara County include:

• Montecito: North of East Valley/Hwy 192; south of E. Camino Cielo; east of Buena Vista; west of Ladera Lane

• Carpinteria: East of Toro Canyon Road east to Hwy 150, North of Hwy 192 to Camino Cielo, east of the intersection of Casitas Pass Rd & Hwy 192, north of Hwy 192, and west of the county line. No evacuation south of Hwy 192.

For a full list, visit CountyofSB.org. Evacuation information for Ventura County can be found at ReadyVenturaCounty.org.