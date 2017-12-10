Palestinian Rights Groups in Los Angeles Rally Against Trump’s Decision on Jerusalem

Posted 2:59 PM, December 10, 2017, by , Updated at 03:16PM, December 10, 2017

Palestinian rights groups rallied in Los Angeles Sunday afternoon against President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Palestinian rights activists rally in L.A. on Dec. 10, 2017 against President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. (Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

(Credit: Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

About 200 protesters gathered peacefully outside the federal building on Wilshire Boulevard near UCLA, holding signs that proclaimed “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.” They chanted, “Free, free Palestine, occupation is a crime,” and, “No wall, no ban, no embassy on stolen land.”

“Jerusalem is, and will remain a Palestinian city,” said Amani Barakat, national chair of Al-Awda, The Palestine Right to Return, who organized the rally. “A city of inclusion and coexistence rather than exclusion and bigotry.”

A group of about 30 counter-protesters gathered across the street holding “Stand with Israel” signs and yelling, “Stand with God’s people.”

