SoCal Wildfires: Latest Numbers for Thomas, Lilac, Skirball Fires

Thomas Fire (Ventura and Santa Barbara counties)

Size: 230,000 acres Containment: 10%

Evacuations: New evacuation orders were issued Sunday evening for Santa Barbara County residents east of Mission Canyon and north of Highway 192. Residents west of Mission Canyon to Highway 154 and south of Highway 192 to the county line were told to prepare to leave. Click here for the full list.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for Santa Paula and Ventura City, except for neighborhoods north of Poli and Foothill roads.

Damage: At least 796 structures have been destroyed, with 191 structures damaged and 18,000 threatened.

*As of 8 p.m. Sunday

Lilac Fire (San Diego County)

Size: 4,100 acres Containment: 75%

Evacuations: Lifted, though the Rancho Monserate Country Club and the 5200 and 5800 blocks of Olive Hill Road are open to residents only.

Damage: At least 151 structures have been destroyed, including a number of mobile homes, and an additional 56 structures have been damaged.

*As of 7 p.m. Sunday

Skirball Fire (Bel-Air)

Size: 422 acres Containment: 85%

Evacuations: Lifted

Damage: Six structures have been destroyed and another 12 were damaged.

*As of 5 p.m. Sunday

