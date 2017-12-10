Video of Bullied Tennessee Middle Schooler Goes Viral; Celebrities Voice Support

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrities voiced their support Sunday for a middle school student seen on video getting emotional while speaking about being bullied.

Kimberly Jones posted the video of her son, Keaton, on Facebook Friday, and it has since gone viral.

In the video, Keaton's mother asked him what the bullies did to him.

"They make fun of my nose, they call me ugly, they say I have no friends... They put ham down my clothes, threw bread at me," the boy said.

Keaton started to cry when his mother asked him how the bullies made him and other victims feel.

"I don't like that they do it to me and I for sure don't like that they do it to other people," he said. "Because it's not okay. People that are different don't need to be criticized about it, because it's not their fault. But if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. They suck I guess. It's hard, but it'll probably get better one day."

Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Chris Evans and other celebrities expressed their support for Keaton on social media.

The actress Hailee Steinfeld invited him to be her date at a premiere in a Twitter post.

Keaton is "doing good and loving the awareness" surrounding the video, his sister Lakyn said in a tweet Sunday.