Video Shows Queens of the Stone Age Frontman Kicking Photographer in the Face

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme was caught on video Saturday night deliberately kicking a female photographer in the face at KROQ’s annual holiday concert in Inglewood.

“It was obviously very intentional,” the photographer, Chelsea Lauren, told Variety. Lauren said the attack was unprovoked and that Homme was smiling before he struck her.

Homme released a statement Sunday afternoon to press and on the band’s social-media accounts.

“I did not mean for that to happen and I am very sorry,” the statement partly read. “I would never intentionally cause harm to anyone working at or attending one of our shows and I hope Chelsea will accept my sincere apology.”

