5 Affordable Tech Stocking Stuffers at Bed Bath & Beyond

I’m scouring the tech section at Bed Bath & Beyond for affordable stocking stuffers for everyone on your list!

If your family is anything like mine, chances are you will be getting some gifts from Bed Bath & Beyond this holiday season. I decided to check out what they offer in their tech section to find some affordable techy things everyone can use.

Here’s what I found:

iPlunge, $7

It’s like a tiny plunger, but for your smartphone. Use it to prop up your phone to watch videos or just keep it at a good viewing angle on your desk.

PopSockets, $10

Stick this to the back of your phone for a better grip. It makes it easier to take selfies and hold your phone without dropping it at a variety of angles. Comes in a bunch of colors and styles to suit every personality.

Ultra Bright Selfie Light, $15

This is a universal snap-on light that makes your selfies and live streams look their best. It’s rechargeable so no need to worry about buying batteries.

Screen Daddy, $4

From the folks that brought you that Scrub Daddy sponge on ABC’s Shark Tank. These are tiny microfiber dots you stick to the back of your phone. Whenever you need a screen clean, just rub on the front of your device.

Jamoji Bluetooth Speaker, $20

Who doesn’t love an emoji? Pair your phone and listen to music through a “face with tears of joy” and others.

Bonus: PowerCurve +, $35

Every gadget hound needs one of these. It’s a power strip with rotating outlets so you can actually fit all those bulky adapters next to each other.

Thanks to the crew at the West Los Angeles Bed Bath & Beyond for having us! I also learned about the store’s new Beyond+ membership program that helps you ditch those 20% off coupons forever! Sign up for $29 and you get 20% off your purchases for a year. I did the math – you basically have to spend $150 in a year to make the membership fee pay for itself. Your stack of coupons at home will be so sad.

