Cheech Marin Teams Up With California Secretary of State to Help Marijuana Businesses Register Online

State officials have enlisted counter-culture comedian Cheech Marin to help educate Californians that if they want to start a business to grow, distribute or sell marijuana they have to register their business with the state.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla has created an online portal for cannabis firms to register and conduct other business with the state, including registering trademarks and converting non-profit entities into for-profit companies.

California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control will begin issuing licenses to firms for growing and selling cannabis on Jan. 2, but one requirement is that they first register their business with the secretary of state.

“There is a lot of interest from entrepreneurs to be part of the next big industry for the California economy and we want to make sure people do it appropriately and that begins with registering your business,” Padilla said.

