L.A. County Sheriff's Department Keeps Secret List of Some 300 Deputies With Histories of Dishonesty, Misconduct

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department keeps a secret list of about 300 deputies with histories of dishonesty and similar misconduct that could undermine their credibility when testifying in court. Even prosecutors and many high-ranking sheriff’s officials can’t see this so-called Brady list.

When Sheriff Jim McDonnell attempted to give the list to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office, the deputies’ union sued him. Lower courts ruled that the list is confidential, and the California Supreme Court has announced it will decide the issue.

The Times reviewed a version of the list from 2014 and obtained government and court documents that detail the accusations against the deputies.

