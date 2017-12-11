Lilac Fire in San Diego County Reaches 80 Percent Containment, Leaves 6 Injured as Evacuees Return Home

Lilac Fire evacuees Monday are getting their first daytime look at the damage caused by the blaze.

Fire officials lifted all evacuation orders and reopened all affected roads on Sunday. Two areas are open but restricted for residents with identification: Rancho Monserate Country Club and the area between 5200 and 5800 Olive Hill Rd. in Fallbrook.

Cal Fire said crews are continuing to “harden and increase containment lines” as the winds have gradually weakened. Many firefighters will likely be released from duty with the fire now at 75 percent containment.

Acres & containment: Fire holding at 4,100 acres, 80% contained as of 7 a.m. Dec. 11. Firefighters expect full containment by Dec. 21.

Injuries: At least six injuries reported. Three citizens suffered non-life threatening burn injuries, while another was treated for smoke inhalation. Meanwhile, one firefighter suffered a dislocated shoulder but reset his arm and continued to work. Another firefighter was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Damages: 151 structures destroyed, 56 damaged. Officials say at least 1,500 structures are still being threatened.

Evacuation centers: The center at Palomar College remains open for victims of the Lilac Fire. However, the center at Bostonia Park & Recreation Center will be closed starting Monday.

Power outages: The utility posted this statement regarding the fire/wind conditions: “With weather conditions improving in some areas of the County, SDG&E has started ground and aerial patrols of lines as a first step towards safely restoring power to thousands of customers.

Over the next 24 hours, SDG&E anticipates to restore a substantial number of its remaining customers. The restoration estimates listed on the map may change due to weather and inspection of conditions.

If your power is out, please be sure you have adequate emergency supplies on hand for an extended period of time and check here for the most current information on expected restoration times.”

Personnel: 1,659 total personnel are assisting.

Equipment: 140 fire engines, 11 helicopters, 29 water tenders, 17 dozers, 33 hand crews.