Man Suspected of Making Online Death and Rape Threats Against 15 Women Arrested: O.C. Sheriff

Dominic Luis Magdaleno, a 25-year-old resident of La Habra, was arrested following an investigation that collected evidence over a six-month period which shows him harassing multiple women over Tumblr, Instagram and Twitter, according to the O.C. Sheriff’s Department. Officials are now reaching out to the public to see if there are other victims.

“In some cases, the suspect threatened to sexually assault, rape and even kill the victims,” the department said in a news release, adding that Magdaleno is also accused of sending texts and emails to the women.

An investigation was launched after a 19-year-old woman told authorities a 25-year-old man had been harassing her on Instagram, officials said.

The women Magdaleno is accused of harassing initially “ignored the bizarre behavior,” the news release states, but at least one woman reported it to law enforcement as the alleged threats “escalated” and she felt they “credible.”

Magdaleno was arrested on Dec. 7 after investigators made contact with him at the La Habra Public Library. He was booked on charges including felony stalking, felony witness intimidation and felony criminal threats.

He is being held on $500,00 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 11.

O.C. investigators believe there may be more victims and ask that anyone with information contact the sheriff’s department at 714-647-7000.