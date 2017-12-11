Man Wanted in Connection With 1995 Kidnapping of 9-Year-Old Bay Area Girl Arrested in Los Angeles

A man who had been wanted in connection with a 1995 kidnapping of a 9-year-old girl in the Bay Area was arrested, officials announced.

Kevin Lin, 68, allegedly kidnapped the girl on Dec. 11, 1995 as she left an elementary school in Hillsborough, a town in San Mateo County, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The girl was held captive for nine hours by two men before they realized her wealthy parents were in Taiwan. She was released near the San Francisco airport, according to the Mercury News.

One of the men was arrested in 1997 and convicted for the crime, the newspaper reported.

Investigators got word that Lin was applying for a visa using his real name at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles and he was arrested on Dec. 8, Hillsborough Police Capt. Doug Davis told KTLA.

Lin was held in L.A. County jail for one night and then flown to San Francisco, Davis said.

He is being held on $5 million bail.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this story.