Nominees for 75th Golden Globes Awards Announced

The nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday and it was a good day for HBO’s limited series “Big Little Lies.”

It was nominated for best TV movie or limited series, along with “Fargo,” “Feud,” “The Sinner” and “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

“Big Little Lies” stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon were nominated for best actress in a TV movie or limited series, Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were nominated for “Feud” and Jessica Biel scored a nod for her work on “The Sinner.”

A returned-to-TV favorite got a welcome back gift.

“Will & Grace” received a nomination for best TV musical or comedy along with “Black-ish,” “Master of None,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “SMILF.”

“Will & Grace” star Eric McCormack was nominated for best actor in a TV musical or comedy, as was Anthony Anderson of “Black-ish,” Aziz Ansari” of “Master of None,” Kevin Bacon from “I Love Dick” and William H. Macy from “Shameless.”

Awards season comes in the wake of Hollywood being rocked by multiple sexual misconduct scandals.

Producer Harvey Weinstein was toppled with a series of stories in October in which dozens of women accused him of various allegations ranging from sexual harassment to rape.

Through a spokesperson Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

He was fired from The Weinstein Company, which was for a long time one of the more influential film production companies and a frequent player during awards season.

The Weinstein Company does not have any projects in contention this season.

Since then, multiple men in Hollywood have faced similar allegations and the conversation about inequality in the industry has intensified.

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers will preside over the awards ceremony — set to air January 7th on NBC.