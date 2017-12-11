Thomas Fire Still Threatening Thousands of Homes as It Burns Deeper Into Santa Barbara Co.

This is a developing wildfire story. Please check back for updates.

The Thomas Fire, which became the fifth largest blaze in California history on Sunday, is likely to continue to grow Monday as it burns further into Santa Barbara County and threatens thousands of homes.

Gusty Santa Ana winds will push fire, which has burned 230,000 acres — or nearly 360 square miles, according to a Cal Fire update Monday morning. The fire was 15 percent contained.

The extreme fire behavior will hinder control efforts Monday and have firefighters focused again on structure protection, Cal Fire stated. Roughly 15,000 structures remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Officials said 537 structures have already been destroyed in the massive blaze.

The fire is threatening the communities of Montecito, Summerland, and Carpenteria. Gusty northeast winds will also cause the fire to threaten areas within the city of Santa Barbara.

Officials are working on evacuation operations ahead of the westward fire growth, Cal Fire stated.

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following areas in Ventura County:

City of Ventura

North of Foothill Road from Kimball Road west to Poli Street

North Poli Street from Hall Canyon west to Cedar Street, except for Ventura City Hall and the Poinsettia Pavilion

Entire Community of Casitas Springs

Evacuate to Ventura County Fairgrounds – 10 West Harbor Blvd., Ventura

Lake Casitas

North of Hwy 150 heading to Hwy 33 and south of Los Padres National Forest

City of Ojai and East Ojai Valley

SR 150 East of Dennison Park to Koenigstein Road, south of Reeves Road

Ojai

Unincorporated areas west of Rice Road

Los Encinos Road to Burnham Road, South of SR 150

Upper Ojai Valley

Hwy 150 east of Reeves Road, and unincorporated areas west of Rice Road

Upper Ojai Valley (West)

Hwy 33 north of Fairview Drive- Matilija Canyon

Unincorporated Ventura County Area

Residents and day visitors of Rose Valley

Ventura County North Coast Area

Boundary of Hwy 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 (Casitas Pass Road) west to US 101 and south on US 101 (including Pacific Coast Highway) to Emma Wood State Beach

Unincorporated area of Fillmore

The area of Hall Road to the west, Sespe Creek to the east, Fillmore City limits to the south, and Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north

Mandatory evacuations are in place for the following areas in Santa Barbara County:

North of Highway 192 to East Camino Cielo between Highway 150 and Mission Canyon Road.

Hot Springs Road to Buena Vista Road, from Highway 192 north to East Camino Cielo

Buena Vista east to the County line and north of Highway 192 (E. Valley Road), to include the 900 block of Park Lane east.

Carpinteria area East of Toro Canyon Rd. East to HWY 150, North of Hwy 192 to Camino Cielo.

Carpinteria area East of intersection of Casitas Pass Rd & Hwy 192, North of Hwy 192, & West of the county line.

SR-192 north to E.Camino Cielo between Toro Canyon Rd and Linden Ave.

Shepherd Mesa, Gobernador Canyon and Rincon Point.

Cal Fire provided a link to an evacuation map.

More than 4,400 firefighters, alongside 575 engines are working with 30 helicopters and 31 water tenders in efforts to eventually get the upper hand on the fire.

The blaze was ignited Monday evening in Ventura County and spread to southern Santa Barbara County overnight Saturday.

No cause of the fire has been determined.