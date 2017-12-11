Entertaining and Holiday Expert and the owner of Spruce 0132 Garrett Anderson will join us live with unique and creative ways to decorate your Christmas Tree. Spruce 0132 features unique holiday decor sourced from around the world and is home to Whaddayaluv Chocolate. Spruce 0132 is located at 7952 1/2 W 3rd Street, Los Angeles 90048. For more information, click HERE or follow them on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook @Spruce0132.
Unique and Creative Christmas Tree Ideas With Spruce 0132
Holiday Safety for Your Pets With Veterinarian Doc Halligan
First Lady Melania Trump Unveils White House Holiday Decor
New Orleans Lawmaker Receives Fourth-Grader’s Heartbreaking Christmas Wish: New Shoes and a ‘Happier Life’
Want Total Control of Your Holiday Lights? Try a Smart Plug!
La Habra Student With Autism to Help Light California Capitol Christmas Tree
Fall and Holiday Fashions With Rebecca Minkoff
Holiday Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Los Angeles Girl With Autism to Light Tree in Annual Capitol Ceremony
Man Sought After Partially Clothed Kidnapped Woman Found by Group Looking for Christmas Tree in Shasta County: Police