Woman Arrested After Allegedly Looting Home Affected by Lilac Fire in San Diego County

43-year-old woman was arrested Saturday on suspicion of looting a home in Bonsall by deputies patrolling areas affected by the Lilac fire, authorities said Sunday.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies responded at 12:49 p.m. Saturday to a report of a burglary at a home that was for sale on Disney Lane near Gopher Canyon Road, Lt. Mark Ryan said. A man who said he was a real estate agent told deputies he had seen a person in the home.

Deputies found the woman had taken items from the home and put them in her vehicle.

She was booked into jail on suspicion of drug-related charges and burglary during a state of emergency.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.