Father Suspected of DUI in Crash That Killed His 12-Year-Old Son in Santa Fe Springs

A father is suspected of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed his 12-year-old son in Santa Fe Springs Monday evening.

The crash occurred when a Ford Explorer attempted to make an illegal left turn and was T-boned by a Ford Flex in the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Dice Road at about 5:30 p.m., Whittier Police Department Sgt. Lawson said.

A 12-year-old boy was ejected from the Explorer. The boy was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, Lawson said.

The boy’s father, who was driving the Explorer, did not ensure the child was properly fastened and made an illegal left turn, Lawson said.

He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, child endangerment and DUI, Lawson said.

Police have not identified the boy or his father.

Investigators determined the driver of the Flex was not at fault in the crash and released the person at the scene.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.