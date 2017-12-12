Former Dodgers Co-Owner Jamie McCourt Sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to France

Former Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner and Trump fundraiser Jamie McCourt was sworn in as the U.S. ambassador to France and Monaco at the White House on Monday, a White House official said.

The swearing-in took place inside the Oval Office, said deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters. No reporters were allowed to attend the ceremony. Walters said President Trump was present, and Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath to McCourt.

McCourt, a lawyer and entrepreneur, was one of Trump’s early supporters. She signed a letter in October 2016 with 100 other business executives praising Trump’s economic plans and was listed as a 2016 State Victory Finance Chair for Trump’s campaign in California.

Like every president, Trump has named several past campaign donors to be ambassadors. The Paris posting historically has been among the most coveted. McCourt donated more than $400,000 to the Trump Victory fund, $50,800 to the Trump inauguration and more than $170,000 to the Republican National Committee.

