George Lopez Giveaway

The Latin King of Comedy is back in Los Angeles . George Lopez is bringing his own brand of timely humor with his new show The Wall. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News Friday December 15th for your chance to win two orchestra seat tickets and VIP passes to see the George Lopez Saturday December 30th at the Microsoft Theater. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com. It’s going to be a night of laughter and amazing comedy.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

