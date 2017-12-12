Heavy Gusts Will Continue to Push Thomas Fire Toward Santa Barbara, Firefighters Say; 20% Contained

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Thomas Fire was still just 20 percent contained as it burned into its second week in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties on Tuesday, officials said.

The blaze continued to grow overnight, to 234,000 acres or about 366 square miles, and would continue to advance Tuesday as severe weather conditions lingered, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. It became the fifth largest wildfire in state’s history on Sunday.

Santa Ana winds that have not let up since the fire broke out last Monday, Dec. 4, paired with hot, dry weather would continue to push the flames further into Santa Barbara County toward the communities of Summerland, Carpinteria, Montecito and eventually Santa Barbara, firefighters said.

As many as 18,000 structures remained threatened, and several mandatory evacuation orders were still in place (find more information below).

So far, the fire has destroyed more than 800 buildings, nearly 700 of them homes, according to Cal Fire.

On its northern and eastern flanks, The fire is also moving into the Sespe Wilderness and the Sespe Condor Sanctuary in northern Ventura County, firefighters said.

The fire's containment lines are on its southern flank above Ventura but gusty offshore winds would continue to threaten homes in parts of Ventura, Ojai, Santa Paula, Casitas Springs, Fillmore, unincorporated areas of Ventura County, Murrieta Canyon and Matilija Canyon.

Officials were also concerned about the possible failing of public safety communication and cellular service as the fire threatened critical communication infrastructure on mountain peaks within the fire area.

The blaze has cost $48.6 million to fight so far and has been blamed for the death of a 70-year-old woman whose body was found in a vehicle along evacuation routes.

Mandatory evacuations:

• Ventura: North of Foothill Road from Day Road to Kimball Road

• Ojai area: Unincorporated areas west of Ventura River, north of Hwy 150, east of Casitas Ranger Station, south of Los Padres National Forest; Los Encinos Road to Burnham Road, south of Hwy 150, and the Lake Casitas Recreation Area south of SR 150

• Entire Community of Casitas Springs

• Unincorporated Ventura County: Residents and day visitors of Rose Valley

• Ventura County North Coast area: Boundary of Hwy 33 on the north to Casitas Vista Road, northwest to Hwy 150, Hwy 150 (Casitas Pass

Road) west to 101 Freeway and south on 101 Freeway (including Pacific Coast Highway) to Emma Wood State Beach

• Unincorporated Fillmore area: The area of Hall Road to the west, Sespe Creek to the east, Fillmore city limits to the south and Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north

• Santa Barbara County: Forthe communities of Carpinteria, Montecito and Santa Barbara County from east at Mission Canyon Road to west from Hwy 150, and north of Hwy 192 to East Camino Cielo

Voluntary evacuations:

• Ojai: Casitas Pass Road east to Highway 33, Spring Street to Loma Drive. (Includes Rice Road east to Loma Drive, Baldwin Road north to Besant Road)

• Unincorporated Fillmore area: Sespe Creek to the west, Burson Ranch to the east, Fillmore City limits to the south, and Los Padres National Forest boundary to the north

• Carpinteria and Summerland: South of Highway 192 to the Pacific Ocean

• Montecito: Between 101 Freeway and Highway 192.

• Santa Barbara: Between Highway 192 and South Salinas Street

Evacuation centers:

• Ventura: Ventura County Fairgrounds at Miners Building

• Oxnard: Oxnard College Gymnasium

• Goleta: UCSB

• All animal evacuations are being handled at the Ventura County Fairgrounds located at 10 W. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura