After taking only six hours to decide a verdict on Isauro Aguirre's criminal charges, the jury in the Gabriel Fernandez torture death case told the judge it was deadlocked on deciding his sentence on Tuesday. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 12, 2017.
Jury Deadlocked in Sentencing of Gabriel Fernandez’s Convicted Murderer
-
Jury Begins Deliberation in Gabriel Fernandez Torture Death Trial
-
Father of Slain 8-Year-Old Gabriel Fernandez Testifies in Convicted Killer’s Sentencing Hearing
-
Man Convicted of Killing Gabriel Fernandez Described as ‘Kind,’ ‘Patient’ During Sentencing Phase
-
Grandfather Delivers Emotional Testimony in Gabriel Fernandez Torture Death Trial
-
Boyfriend of Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in Torture Death Case
-
-
Defendant Tortured Gabriel Fernandez to Death Because He Thought Child Was Gay, Prosecutor Alleges
-
Prosecutor Calls Defendant in Gabriel Fernandez Torture Death Case ‘Pure Evil’ During Closing Arguments
-
Man Accused of Tampa Killings Indicted; His Parents Face Contempt Hearing
-
Bill Cosby’s Retrial in Aggravated Assault Case Set for April
-
San Gabriel Valley Shelter Dogs Treated to Special Thanksgiving Meal
-
-
Asian-American Officers to File Discrimination Lawsuit Against Police Department in Majority-Asian San Gabriel
-
Highland Girl Struck by Car While Crossing to Bus Stop Awarded $36M in Lawsuit Against Bus Company
-
Convicted Child Molester From San Gabriel Charged After Allegedly Sexually Abusing Young Girl, Possessing Child Porn