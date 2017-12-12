Jury Deadlocked in Sentencing of Gabriel Fernandez’s Convicted Murderer

After taking only six hours to decide a verdict on Isauro Aguirre's criminal charges, the jury in the Gabriel Fernandez torture death case told the judge it was deadlocked on deciding his sentence on Tuesday. Courtney Friel reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 12, 2017.

