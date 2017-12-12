L.A. School Board Votes to Keep Early Start for School Year

Los Angeles school board members often divide along ideological lines, but one of their most spirited debates Tuesday was over nuts and bolts: when the next three school years should begin and end.

Many parents of younger students favor a later start to leave more time for summer programs and family vacations. High school students often prefer to start early to finish the semester before winter break.

In the end, the board voted 4 to 3 for a mid-August start and a first semester that will end before a three-week winter break.

There was no debate over another major board decision: to authorize the spending of about $1.4 billion, the next major chunk of voter-approved school construction and modernization funds. District officials already are talking of the need to ask voters for more.

