LAPD Officer Seriously Injured in Crash on 405 Freeway in West Los Angeles Area; Several Lanes Closed

A Los Angeles police officer is in serious condition following a collision that left the northbound 405 Freeway closed through West Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

The crash involving at least two vehicles occurred shortly before midnight near Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The officer involved in the crash suffered a serious leg injury, but was expected to survive, Police Department Officer Mota said.

No other injury information was immediately available.

Video from the scene showed the officer’s patrol vehicle on a tow truck while a badly damaged white or silver vehicle was still in lanes near the center divider.

Another vehicle could be seen stopped near the tow truck and patrol vehicle, but it was unclear if it had been involved in the wreck.

The CHP issued a SigAlert for all lanes to be closed just after 1:30 a.m.

Video showed the majority of lanes were stilled closed at 6:30 a.m., but a few cars were being allowed to get past the crash scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.