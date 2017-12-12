Packages Stolen After Woman Hands Mail Carrier Letter to Santa Before Robbery in Riverside County; 2 Sought

The 6300 block of William Avenue in Jurupa Valley is seen in this Google Maps image.

Authorities are searching for a man and a woman who robbed a U.S. Postal Office worker of packages in Jurupa Valley over the weekend, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Just before 2:45 p.m. Saturday, the mail carrier was in the 6300 block of William Avenue when he or she was approached by a woman who handed over a letter addressed to “Santa Clause North Pole,” according to a sheriff’s news release.

The woman then sprayed the mail carrier with some type of chemical irritant. After, she removed packages from the postal employee’s vehicle while a man physically assaulted the victim, sheriff’s officials said.

Both fled the scene in a white Ford SUV, described as either an Explorer or Expedition.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Deputies searched the area for the man and woman, but were unable to locate them.

Authorities described the female suspect as white, about 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a thin build and dark-colored, long hair. The male suspect was about 45 years old, white or Hispanic, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighed approximately 190 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at 951-955-2600.