Man Killed After Being Run Over by His Own Vehicle During Westlake Carjacking

Officials arrested a man accused of running over and killing another man whose vehicle he was stealing in the Westlake district of Los Angeles, police said Tuesday.

The incident was first reported as a traffic collision involving a pedestrian around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening before investigators later realized it was a carjacking, according to Sgt. Ricardo Acosta with the Los Angeles Police Department.

The violence unfolded on the sixth floor of a parking structure at 611 S. Carondolet St., Acosta said.

The assailant apparently gained control of the victim’s gray Nissan Tracker and drove over the man as he fled the scene, according to police.

The victim, who appeared to be a man in his 50s, died at the scene. Coroner’s officials had not publicly identified him, pending the notification of his next of kin.

The Nissan truck and suspected car thief were eventually located in the San Fernando Valley around 9 p.m. using the vehicle’s LoJack system, police said.

The man was arrested without further incident. His identity has not been released.

Detectives were looking into whether the attacker and victim knew each other or whether it was a random assault.

No further details were immediately available.