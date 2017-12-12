Police are hoping newly released surveillance video will help lead to the capture of a man suspected in a series of burglaries in San Pedro. Steve Kuzj reports from San Pedro for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 12, 2017.
Man Sought in Series of San Pedro Burglaries
