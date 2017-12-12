Man Suspected of Killing Father, 2 Other Men Along Inglewood-Lennox Border Is Charged With Capital Murder

A man accused of killing his father, a carjacking victim and another man along the Inglewood-Lennox border in September has been charged with capital murder, officials announced Tuesday.

Juan Saucedo, 36, faces three count of murder with special circumstance allegations that the deaths occurred during the commission on a carjacking, murder in the commission of kidnapping and multiple murders.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on Sept. 3, when he got into an argument with his 67-year-old father and his father’s girlfriend.

Saucedo allegedly fatally shot his father and severely injured the girlfriend, according to the DA’s office.

The defendant then allegedly carjacked Jesus Estevez Martinez, 27, and forced the victim to drive him to Lennox before fatally shooting him.

Saucedo went into another home and fatally shot Arturo Canela Pulido, officials said. Authorities did not disclose the relationship between Saucedo and Pulido.

The defendant allegedly shot into another home then shot another man he tried to carjack.

Saucedo pleaded not guilty to all the charges and is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 21, 2018.

Saucedo was convicted of carjacking in 2001 and criminal threats in 2009, the DA’s office reported.

He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.