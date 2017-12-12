Newborn Injured After Police SUV Slams Into Car in San Jacinto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 7-week-old baby was seriously injured when a Riverside County Sherif’s SUV slammed into a car in San Jacinto earlier this month, and the newborn’s family is looking for answers.

The crash, which was caught on camera, occurred on Dec. 6 about 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of North State Street and Cottonwood Avenue, sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Armando Muñoz said in an email to KTLA.

A deputy was riding with a man when the crash occurred. Both men were treated at a hospital and released with minor injuries.

Anna Prudencia and her son, Gabriel were also taken to a hospital and were eventually released.

Officials said the crash is under investigation and did not elaborate on how fast the deputy was going.

Prudencia told KTLA that the baby suffered broken ribs and has a cerebral hemorrhage. She said she feels fortunate that her husband and 5-year-old daughter were not in the car with her at the time.

She said she was traveling at the speed limit, the light was green, no one in the area heard emergency sirens and she did not see the deputy’s SUV until they felt the impact.

“Just seeing what happened, and the officers not even attempting to rush over there and help out my wife and my baby, it’s even worse,” Ozzy Prudencia said.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else, because this is terrible,” Anna Prudencia said in Spanish.

She said she was recovering from a C-section when the crash occurred. She still has bruises from the crash and she said she was traumatized and does not want to drive. The family has hired an attorney and are hoping to find out what happened.

The Prudencias are most concerned with the aftermath of Gabriel’s injuries.

Anna Prudencia said the baby might need brain surgery.