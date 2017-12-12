Santa Ana Police Look for Man Who Threw Beer Cans at Liquor Store Clerk During Attempted Robbery

Santa Ana police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly threw beer cans at a liquor store clerk during an attempted robbery in November.

Police on Tuesday released video of the incident that occurred on Nov. 25.

The video shows the man walking into the store along the 1200 block of West MacArthur Boulevard and chatting with the clerk before walking the aisles.

The man appeared to ask clerk for assistance and eventually the two walk back to the register, and as the clerk checked the a 12 pack of beer, the man tried to grab items from the counter and a struggle ensued the video shows.

As the clerk tried to defend himself, the man appears to throw several beer cans at the clerk. The clerk then goes to the man and throws the items back at him before the man left the store, the video shows.

The man drove away from the area in a green SUV, police said.

He is described as being about 35 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. Police said the man had tattoos on both sides of his neck and his right outer calf. He was wearing a black hoodie, and what appears to be a black and red Cincinnati Reds cap.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 714-245-8647.