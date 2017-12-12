Sen. Elizabeth Warren Accuses President Trump of Trying to ‘Slut-Shame’ Sen. Gillibrand

Democratic senators are coming to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s defense Tuesday after President Donald Trump called her a “lightweight” on Twitter and blasted the New York Democrat as a “flunky” and “used.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a fierce critic of the President, tweeted a reply to Trump, asking if he’s trying to “slut-shame” Gillibrand.

“Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you’re picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted.”

Trump’s attack on Twitter came a day after Gillibrand called for Trump to resign as he’s been facing allegations of sexual assault from before he was President.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii also took to Twitter to hit back against the President and echo Gillibrand’s call for resignation.

“.@realDonaldTrump is a misogynist, compulsive liar, and admitted sexual predator. Attacks on Kirsten are the latest example that no one is safe from this bully. He must resign,” her tweet said.

Another progressive Democrat, Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, defended his colleague from New York by directly tweeting to the President.

“@realDonaldTrump, your insecurity is showing,” his tweet said. “@SenGillibrand, you are a powerful voice; these petty attacks are a badge of honor.”

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017