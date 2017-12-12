Style Contributor for Women’s Health Magazine Rachel Zalis joined us live with sequined looks that will make you sparkle and shine this holiday season. For more style advice from Rachel Zalis, pick up a copy of the latest issue of Women’s Health Magazine. And a big thank you to Glamsquad for glamming up the models this morning. For more information, download the Glamsquad app or visit their website.
Sequin Holiday Fashions With Rachel Zalis
