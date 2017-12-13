8-Year-Old Girl and Her Ailing German Shepherd Made Honorary Members of South Pasadena Police Department

The South Pasadena Police Department has added two new members to new members to its force. One is an 8-year-old girl, and the other is a 12-year-old dog with a degenerative disorder. Lucy the German Shepherd was made an honorary K-9, while her young owner Sofia was made an honorary K-9 officer handler. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Dec. 13, 2017.
