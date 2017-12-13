Court Acquits Huntington Park Police Officer Accused of Abusing Children at San Luis Obispo Boot Camp

A Huntington Park police officer facing multiple charges of abusing children at a police-sponsored boot camp in San Luis Obispo in 2015 was acquitted of criminal charges Tuesday.

Marissa Larios was a staffer at a $400-a-week camp sponsored by the South Gate and Huntington Park police departments that promised parents that the experience would improve their children’s behavior and discipline.

But in 2015, a 13-year-old boy suffered a bruised windpipe at the camp and children accused officers of taking them to dark rooms to beat them and standing on their backs while they performed pushups.

The allegations prompted a two-month investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies interviewed campers, reviewed photographic and video evidence and determined that 15 male and female campers were victims of abuse.

