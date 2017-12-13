Employee Shot During Robbery at Buena Park Doughnut Shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An employee was hospitalized Wednesday morning after he was shot during a robbery at a Buena Park doughnut shop.

Police were called to Modoo Donuts in the 5400 block of Beach Boulevard after receiving a possible assault call about 1 a.m., Buena Park Police Department Sgt. Bret Carter said.

Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside the business, Carter said.

The victim, who has not been identified, is an employee of the shop, according to a coworker.

He is in stable condition at a local hospital and investigators are hoping to get a statement from him, Carter said.

It was unclear if the gunman got away with any cash or merchandise in the robbery.

There was no immediate description of the gunman or any possible vehicle used by the gunman.