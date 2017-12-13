Fierce fight Continues Along Santa Barbara Coast as Fire Threat Eases in Ventura

Robin Willis sprayed her garden hose at the eaves of her backyard patio, soaking the wooden beams with water.

Authorities had evacuated her Montecito neighborhood two days earlier as the Thomas fire neared, but the 68-year-old and her brother, who lives across the street, had since returned and now refused to leave.

“Our family has been here since the 1920s. This is family, our genealogy. This is our roots,” she said Tuesday. “You do what you can do. If things happen where it doesn’t survive, you’ve got a conscience that you’ve done your best.”

They were among a smattering of defiant holdouts who sought to protect their homes as fire crews entered their second week in the fierce fight against the Thomas fire. The blaze grew nearly 2,000 acres after dawn, scorching a total of 236,000 acres of land in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties since igniting Dec. 4.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.