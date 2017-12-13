Glendale Firefighters Warn of Flammability Danger of Dry Christmas Trees

The Glendale Fire Department is urging residents to avoid hazards created by holiday decorations, gifts and even the Christmas tree — which can easily erupt into flames if not properly tended. Dave Mecham reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 13, 2017.