× Investigation Into LAUSD Board Member Ref Rodriguez Includes Separate Conflict-of-Interest Allegations

The criminal investigation of Los Angeles school board member Ref Rodriguez has expanded to include separate conflict-of-interest allegations, sources close to the case confirmed Wednesday.

The expanded probe is one reason that attorneys on both sides agreed in court Wednesday to a further delay in the timeline of steps that could lead to a trial.

“It’s an ongoing situation,” said L.A. County Deputy Dist. Atty. Susan Ser. “There have been subsequent revelations.”

Ser said she could not discuss the case but confirmed that the the conflict-of-interest allegations had entered the picture. Another source close to the case who asked for anonymity also confirmed the development.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.