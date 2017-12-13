× L.A. City Council Agrees to Pay Nearly $300,000 to Settle Case of Woman Who Died in LAPD Jail Cell

The Los Angeles City Council agreed Wednesday to pay up to $298,000 to settle a legal matter stemming from the controversial death of a woman who authorities say hanged herself in a downtown jail cell.

The 13-0 vote was the latest development in a bitter dispute that began soon after Wakiesha Wilson’s body was found on Easter Sunday in 2016.

Wilson became a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement in Los Angeles as her family and activists chanted her name at Police Commission meetings and demanded to know more about her death. They rejected the idea that Wilson died by suicide, and some said they believed some type of altercation with detention officers was to blame.

Police officials have said that there were no signs of an altercation and that officers did not use force against Wilson.

