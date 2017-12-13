Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Homicide After 4-Month-Old Baby Found Unresponsive in Westminster Home

A 29-year-old mother was arrested on suspicion of homicide after her baby was found unresponsive in a Westminster home, officials said Wednesday.

Westminster police officers responded to the home in the 15000 block of Coronado Street about 10:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The baby’s father told police his girlfriend, Thi Nhat Ha Nguyen was acting strangely and their baby was not breathing.

Responding officers tried to revive the 4-month-old baby, but were not able to.

The baby was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

Nguyen was arrested on suspicion of homicide, but the cause of death has not been revealed.

The couple have no other children, police said in a news release.

“This incident appears to be isolated and we are not looking for any outstanding suspects,” the news release says.