Motorcyclist Crashes Into Man Who Fatally Jumped Onto SB 101 Freeway in Downtown L.A.; 2 Lanes Closed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A motorcyclist suffered minor injuries after crashing into a man who fatally jumped from a bridge above the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday morning, prompting officials to close two of the lanes.

The incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Broadway, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart stated.

The unidentified jumper was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Stewart.

The motorcyclist suffered a gash to his leg but was otherwise OK after the crash.

The jumper came from the northbound side of the over-crossing before landing in the number one lane on the southbound side "causing the collision with the motorcycle," California Highway Patrol Officer Gomez said.

The jumper was described only as man who was about 67 years old.

Two lanes were closed on the southbound side of the freeway during the investigation.

The closure would likely continue for one to two hours, Gomez said about 7:30 a.m.