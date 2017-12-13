Nate Boyer, Former Green Beret & Football Player

Nate Boyer is a former U.S. Army Green Beret and war veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. After leaving active duty service, Nate made the football team at the University of Texas as a walk-on. He continued serving in the National Guard and deployed overseas during summer breaks from college, returning in time to play for the Longhorns.

Nate received a number of awards as a football player including the Disney Spirit Award given to college football’s most inspirational figure. He was also named the Big 12 Sportsman of the Year. In 2015, Nate signed a free-agent contract with the Seattle Seahawks and played in one game before being cut from the team.

When then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began protesting what he sees as oppression of African Americans and people of color by sitting during the national anthem, Nate wrote an open letter to Kaepernick in the Army Times. That resulted in a meeting between the two men and ultimately in Kaepernick taking a knee for the first time during the national anthem instead of sitting.

During this podcast, Nate takes us inside that meeting, tells us why he decided to stand next to the quarterback as he kneeled during the national anthem, and he tells us how he feels about all of it more than a year later.

